Bihar govt to campaign on PM birthday to get maximum people vaccinated: CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said his government will run a special campaign so that a record number of people get vaccinated against Covid-19 on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The drive for vaccinating 6 crore people started on July 1 and is scheduled to continue till December but the administration will try to achieve the target before the set time frame, he said.

''We will run a special campaign on the birthday of PM Modi on September 17 to help maximum people get inoculated against Covid-19 in the state,” Kumar said.

Kumar, whose party JD(U) is a junior partner to the BJP in the NDA government, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly public interaction programme ‘Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhya Mantri’ in Patna.

The BJP had announced last week that it will run across the country a special campaign on Modi's birthday to help maximum people get inoculated against the disease, aiming at breaking all previous records of vaccination.

Kumar applauded the efforts of the health department in tackling the Covid-19 crisis so far and urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

Health department officials have been asked to increase the number of Covid-19 tests to 2 lakh per day and enhance the pace of vaccination in rural areas, he said.

About the surge in viral fever cases among children, the CM said, “Health department officials have been asked to remain alert. There is nothing to panic. All officials concerned have been asked to ensure availability of sufficient medicines in hospitals for the treatment of the children suffering from viral fever.'' He said regular monitoring is being done especially in the districts neighbouring Uttar Pardesh where also children are affected by viral fever and ''the situation is completely under control”. An official said that nearly all beds in pediatric wards of four major state-run hospitals in Patna are occupied by children suffering from viral fever. To a question on the Bihar government’s request to the Centre for immediate release of Rs 3,763.85 crore to carry out relief works in areas affected by flood that claimed the lives of 53 people, the CM said the state is in constant touch with the central government in this regard.

“The state government is providing all assistance to the victims. It is committed to give adequate crop compensation after the final assessment is done. All departments concerned have been asked to prepare their final reports related to damage caused by the flood,'' he said.

