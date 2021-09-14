Left Menu

Karnataka Congress opposes NEP, says it promotes privatization of education sector

Former Karnataka Education Minister and state Congress spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar on Monday opposed the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state stating that it would promote the privatization of the education sector on a large scale.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-09-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:59 IST
Karnataka Congress opposes NEP, says it promotes privatization of education sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Education Minister and state Congress spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar on Monday opposed the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state stating that it would promote the privatization of the education sector on a large scale. Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga, Ratnakar said the government had not discussed the impacts of the NEP with experts. Nor was it debated in the legislature.

"Congress is vehemently opposing the new education policy, which aims to bring a paradigm shift in the education system but not tabled for discussion. This is a serious matter related to every citizen in the country," he said. "It should have been debated in the Parliament and respective state Assembly. But the BJP pushed it without listening to any stakeholder's opinions," he further said.

"There is a threat of private players taking over the education sector. The poor people will lose opportunities," Ratnakar added. The Central government launched NEP on July 29, 2020. On its first anniversary last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3, 5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021