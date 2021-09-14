Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:09 IST
Mamata greets people on Hindi Diwas
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the country on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday.

''On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, best wishes to all the countrymen and the linguists who are contributing towards the development of Hindi language,'' she tweeted in Hindi.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

