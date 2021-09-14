Mamata greets people on Hindi Diwas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the country on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday.

''On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, best wishes to all the countrymen and the linguists who are contributing towards the development of Hindi language,'' she tweeted in Hindi.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language of India.

