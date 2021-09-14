BJYM to undertake 20-day campaign to mark PM Modi's birthday, his 2 decades in public service

The youth wing of the BJP will undertake various welfare and awareness programmes and host 'Nava Bharat Mela' across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his two decades in public service.

The 20-day 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan' will start on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 7, according to a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) statement.

As part of the campaign, every district unit of the BJYM will organize a unique 'Nava Bharat Mela', publicising the work of the Narendra Modi government over the last seven years. It will also comprise cleanliness drives, organising blood donation camps and quiz contests.

''The BJYM has been marking the birthday of PM Modi as Seva Diwas, hosting extensive service programmes across the country. It has also been organizing manifold welfare activities across the country for a week in the form of Seva Saptah,'' said BJYM president Tejasvi Surya.

This time around, the celebrations will be extended to 20 days to mark Narendra Modi completing two decades as the head of public office -- 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and 7 years as the prime minister of India, he said.

''The PM's birthday, which falls on September 17, is a day we spend in rendering service. October 7, the day he assumed office as chief minister, reminds us of his complete dedication to the service of our nation and its people, a quality that has been a feature of these 20-years of Narendra Modi's life,'' he said.

The 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan' will be carried out in all districts of the country. The highlight will be district-wise 'Nava Bharat Mela', showcasing the emergence of a 'New India' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJYM statement said.

Its state units have been directed to set up stalls to facilitate registration for all citizens who wish to enroll for various central government welfare schemes.

Special stalls will be set up to encourage people to download the NaMo app, which will help them communicate with the prime minister directly and also enable them to know about the various schemes and welfare measures being undertaken by the BJP government, the BJYM statement said. The youth will be encouraged to visit sites related to the Independence movement in their districts, join celebrations of the country's 75th year of Independence. The BJYM will observe the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay through the initiatives undertaken by the Modi government to serve the poor and underprivileged, it said.

Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, will be observed by organising ''Swachhta Se Samman Abhiyaan'' focussing on cleanliness and tree plantation drives at, the BJYM added.

