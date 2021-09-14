Left Menu

Gujarat: Ministers to take oath in two days, says BJP

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:50 IST
Gujarat: Ministers to take oath in two days, says BJP
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Bhupendra Patel took over as Gujarat chief minister, a BJP leader said the swearing-in of more ministers is likely in the next two days.

Only Patel (59) was sworn in on Monday, two days after his predecessor Vijay Rupani quit the post.

“Discussions are going on and the swearing-in will take place either Wednesday or Thursday,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told PTI on Tuesday.

As per the procedure, the names of ministers will be declared when they take the oath, he said.

Some ministerial berth aspirants met state BJP chief C R Paatil on Tuesday, party sources said.

There is speculation in state BJP circles on whether Nitin Patel, deputy CM in the Rupani-led ministry, is retained in the new cabinet.

There is also talk on the chances of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, R C Faldu and Kaushik Patel, senior ministers in the Rupani cabinet, being retained.

Party sources said efforts will be made to accommodate senior leaders in the cabinet as far as possible.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Patel and Paatil Monday night before leaving for New Delhi, the sources said. Cabinet formation was likely discussed, they added.

Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday and was sworn in as the state's 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar. Shah was present in the oath-taking ceremony.

Patel's elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

With state Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021