Left Menu

Talk of leadership change in Himachal Pradesh baseless, says CM Thakur after arriving in Delhi

After his arrival in Delhi, Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a change of leadership in the state and said that his visit to Delhi was a scheduled organisational meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:58 IST
Talk of leadership change in Himachal Pradesh baseless, says CM Thakur after arriving in Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After his arrival in Delhi, Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a change of leadership in the state and said that his visit to Delhi was a scheduled organisational meeting. Thakur, who has come to the national capital twice in a month, said talk about leadership change was baseless. Thakur told ANI, "The talks are baseless. This is a scheduled program. It is a meeting of the organisation and I have come to participate in that meeting. This date was fixed 20 days ago and was a matter of routine. I have gone to meet the party's national president and senior leaders."

When asked about the meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda, Thakur said, "There are chances of meeting Nadda Ji but the time is not yet fixed." This comes after, Himachal leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said he has read on social media that not five, but six chief ministers are to be changed, so Jai Ram Thakur should save his chair.

Reacting to the remark of Congress's Vikramaditya Singh that BJP is preparing to remove the Himachal Chief Minister, Thakur said, "Vikramaditya Singh is in a hurry. Now the family is going through a period of mourning. What should be said from the political point of view? He should have some patience. My party will take decisions." Although Thakur has denied the possibility of change in leadership, his visit also fuelled speculation that there may be an impending change in the state as Thakur had visited the national capital on September 8 as well.

It is also learnt that a discussion on Assembly polls scheduled for next year is expected to take place at the meeting. Recently, Gujarat witnessed a leadership reshuffle, as Vijay Rupani resigned from his position and first-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat with Assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place in 2022

Rupani is the fourth Chief Minister to put in his papers this year. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had resigned and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand--Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat--had also stepped down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021