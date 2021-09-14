BJP and NCP spar over Darekar's `colourful' comments

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Tuesday stoked a controversy by saying that the NCP is a party which would ''kiss any painted face''. While the BJP leader later said his comments were distorted, the Nationalist Congress Party alleged that he insulted women.

''The NCP is made up of people who are powerful, established and well-connected. The party would kiss any painted face,” Darekar said, addressing a gathering in Pune district.

State NCP's women's wing chief Rupali Chakankar hit out at the BJP leader.

“Darekar has insulted the women in the state. His party has a history of disrespecting women and he has continued it. He should tender apology or face consequences,'' she said.

The BJP, on the other hand, tried to downplay the remark.

“Darekar used a colloquial term to make his point. His comments are being distorted,'' said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the NCP has no other issue to hide its failure on all fronts, so it was playing up this issue.

Darekar himself claimed that his words were ''taken out of context''.

“I am ready to repeat my words, because I was talking about the NCP and its style of politics. There are poor people, the NCP is completely ignoring them. The BJP has always taken a firm stand for the betterment of such people,'' he said.

