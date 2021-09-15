Left Menu

Sukhbir urges farmers to join his party's protest march on Sep 17

We will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:14 IST
Sukhbir urges farmers to join his party's protest march on Sep 17
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged farmers agitating against the three central farm laws to participate in a protest march in Delhi on September 17.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had announced to observe September 17 as ''black day'' on the completion of one year of the enactment of the three laws.

The SAD workers would also take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament demanding repeal of the three laws.

"@Akali_Dal will observe Sept 17, the day three #FarmLaws were passed in 2020, as 'Black Day'. We request our farmer brothers to join us in this historic march in Delhi, from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to Parliament, to lodge a protest against GOI for passing these black laws," said Sukhbir in a tweet.

Bathinda MP and Sukhbir's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal also appealed to farmers to take part in the "historic" event.

"To mark the year of our fight against black laws & quitting the NDA, @Akali_Dal will observe #Black_Day on Sept 17. We will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament. We appeal to our farmer brothers & party leadership to make it a historic event,' she said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021