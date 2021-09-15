Left Menu

Cong to prepare plan for nationwide agitations to take on BJP govt ahead of LS polls: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:56 IST
Cong to prepare plan for nationwide agitations to take on BJP govt ahead of LS polls: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will prepare a plan for nationwide agitations to take on the BJP government ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections and highlight issues of price rise and unemployment among others, sources said on Tuesday.

It was also suggested that party leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as the Congress president and lead the agitations, they added.

Senior leaders of the party discussed the issues to be highlighted during the protests at a meeting of the Congress committee constituted by the party president.

The panel chaired by Digvijaya Singh will prepare the plan for agitations after identifying the issues and will present the report to Sonia Gandhi for approval, the sources said.

Panel members Ripun Bora and Udit Raj also suggested that a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief and lead protests across the country to make them a success.

Raj also suggested that social organisations and civil society groups should be involved in such agitations and their support would make the protests a success.

The sources said price rise and unemployment have been identified as the issues to be taken up first, but the timelines will be decided by onia Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the meeting that was held at the party's ''war room'' office at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj road. She also called for raising the issue of plight of MSMEs due to ''wrong'' economic policies, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021