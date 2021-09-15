EU to propose ban on products made by forced labour - von der Leyen

The European Commission will propose an EU ban on products made by forced labor, its president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, adding that human dignity and freedom were more important than making money.

"Doing business around the world is good, global trade around the world is good and necessary, but can never be done at the expense of people's freedom and dignity. We will propose a ban on products made with forced labor," she said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)