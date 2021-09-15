Left Menu

EU to propose ban on products made by forced labour - von der Leyen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:33 IST
EU to propose ban on products made by forced labour - von der Leyen
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission will propose an EU ban on products made by forced labor, its president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, adding that human dignity and freedom were more important than making money.

"Doing business around the world is good, global trade around the world is good and necessary, but can never be done at the expense of people's freedom and dignity. We will propose a ban on products made with forced labor," she said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021