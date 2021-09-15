Don't submit incomplete replies in Assembly: Rajasthan speaker to ministers

Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday pointed out shortcomings in an answer submitted by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in the Assembly and asked ministers not to give ''incomplete'' replies.

The direction by the speaker came as the transport minister replying to a query by Congress MLA Brijendra Singh Ola did not mention head-wise details about green tax collected during the registration of vehicles.

After the MLA, Joshi too pointed this out and expressed displeasure over the ''incomplete'' answer.

Joshi said all ministers should direct officials of their departments to make sure that each point of the question asked in the House is properly addressed in the reply.

Earlier, replying to the question, Khachariyawas told the House that the state government had received Rs 197.17 crore (2017-18), Rs. 173.15 crore (2018-19) and Rs 218.47 crore (2019-20) in green tax.

He said a separate Rajasthan Transport Infrastructure Development Fund was constituted in February 2012 by the Local Self-Government Department to utilise the amount collected in green tax.

The minister said green tax has been used for permitted works and details of the amount spent on each head has been provided to the MLA in writing, which was contradicted by the legislator, prompting the speaker to give the direction.

Earlier, replying to a question asked by Congress MLA Manju Devi, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal said there is no binding provision in the state to provide employment to the local youth in various industries.

He said employment is made available on the availability of necessary skill and requirement. Meena, however, said the state government's endeavour is to promote entrepreneurs and push for employment for the local youth and different provisions for the purpose have been made in the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, which is effective till March 2026.

