Rajasthan Assembly briefly adjourned after ruckus over FIR against RSS leader

The Rajasthan Assembly session was adjourned for 30 minutes during Zero Hour on Wednesday amid noisy scenes over the registration of an FIR against RSS leader Nimbaram.

Raising the issue through an adjournment motion in the Assembly, BJP legislator from Ratangarh Abhinesh Mehrishi said the Congress government is creating trouble for the RSS leader.

Taking objection to his remarks, the ruling party legislators replied that a case has been registered against Nimbaram by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and that he should put his views before the ACB.

The ACB had registered the FIR after a video surfaced purportedly showing suspended Jaipur mayor Saumya Gurjar's husband Rajaram and a waste collection company official talking about seeking Rs 20 crore as commission in lieu of getting the dues of the firm cleared by the civic body.

Nimbaram was also seen sitting along with them in the video and the ACB included his name in the FIR. However, earlier in a statement, the RSS had condemned the allegations saying that it was an attempt to tarnish the character of Nimbaram.

School Education Minister and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra reiterated that the FIR has been registered against Nimbaram and urged him to go to the ACB.

The minister questioned why BJP MLA Mehrishi was advocating for Nimbaram in the Assembly.

Amid heated arguments between the ruling and Opposition legislators, chairperson Rajendra Pareek adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

Mehrishi along with senior BJP legislator Madan Dilawar also raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

They said a ruling party legislator had to lodge an FIR against a conspiracy to get him honey trapped whereas police did not act on a complaint against a police officer and woman constable, whose video of purported sexual activities in the presence of a six-year-old child had gone viral recently.

The government is taking police action against an RSS leader ''who is working for the country'', the BJP legislators said.

After the brief adjournment, the House then reconvened again for the rest of the day's session.

