Left Menu

Bulgarian president calls Nov 14 snap polls

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:56 IST
Bulgarian president calls Nov 14 snap polls
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called the country's third parliamentary election this year on Nov. 14 after inconclusive polls in April and July failed to produce a government, the president's press office said on Wednesday.

Radev, who is running for re-election in a presidential vote which will be held on the same date, will dissolve parliament and appoint a new caretaker government in the European Union country on Sept. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021