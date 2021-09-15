Reshuffle will hand UK PM Johnson right team to tackle priorities, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle of his top team of ministers will make sure he has the right team in place to deliver on what his spokesman described as the "public's priorities".

Asked whether his government had underperformed on his policy to tackle regional inequality in Britain, the spokesman said: "You have seen our record on levelling up and we continue to deliver on that.

"It's right that we have the team in place to deliver on the public's priorities and that's what we will do with this reshuffle," the spokesman told reporters.

