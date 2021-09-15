Left Menu

Reshuffle will hand UK PM Johnson right team to tackle priorities, says spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:35 IST
Reshuffle will hand UK PM Johnson right team to tackle priorities, says spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle of his top team of ministers will make sure he has the right team in place to deliver on what his spokesman described as the "public's priorities".

Asked whether his government had underperformed on his policy to tackle regional inequality in Britain, the spokesman said: "You have seen our record on levelling up and we continue to deliver on that.

"It's right that we have the team in place to deliver on the public's priorities and that's what we will do with this reshuffle," the spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021