UK education minister Williamson leaves his post in reshuffle

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:19 IST
British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday he would be leaving his post, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshuffling his team of senior ministers.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019," Williamson said on Twitter. "I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government."

