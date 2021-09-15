UK education minister Williamson leaves his post in reshuffle

British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday he would be leaving his post, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshuffling his team of senior ministers.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019," Williamson said on Twitter. "I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government."

