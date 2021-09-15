Left Menu

Haryana BJP protests against Amarinder Singh

PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:16 IST
Haryana BJP protests against Amarinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP on Wednesday protested across Haryana against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for his remarks suggesting farmers to hold stir against farm laws at Delhi borders or in the state.

Facing criticism, Amarinder Singh on Tuesday had accused farmers’ bodies of giving a ''political twist'' to his plea.

BJP workers and members of its youth wing BJYM burned effigies of the Punjab chief minister at several places.

Leading the protest in Rohtak, senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Manish Grover said the Punjab CM's statement ''proves there is a conspiracy to disturb the state's economy''.

''Amarinder Singh is worried only about the economy of his state but he sees no problem if other states are impacted,'' Grover said.

In Ambala, BJP workers protested at Sadar Bazar Chowk.

Protests were also held in Jind, Gurgaon, Karnal, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and other places.

On Tuesday, a day after he made the remarks, Amarinder Singh had claimed that farmers agitating against the farm laws are giving a ''political twist'' to his appeal.

He had said their ongoing stir in Punjab has caused pain and misery to people.

On Monday, Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar had told reporters, ''It is clear now that there is a deep conspiracy on part of the Congress to disturb Haryana's economy.'' PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021