Ex-chairman HP Public Service Commission joins Congress

Former chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Maj Gen Dharam Vir Singh Rana (Retd) on Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Bansal.

Shukla, who is in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh, said Rana hails from Kangra and will help the party emerge victorious in the next assembly elections. He said Rana has served the country as an ex-serviceman for many years and holds influence among ex-servicemen in Himachal Pradesh. Rana has also served the state as chairman of the HP Public Service Commission.

His entry into the Congress fold comes ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. Asked whether he would contest elections, Rana said he would work on the directives of the party and its leadership.

