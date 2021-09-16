Left Menu

Cong govt’s poll manifesto implementation panel a sham: AAP

The AAP will expose the Congress fraud of by going to the people, he said.The AAP leader asked the Congress government to tell how many homeless Dalits in Punjab have been given houses and plots of five marlas each. He said the Congress government should tell how many unemployed people have been given jobs.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:37 IST
Cong govt’s poll manifesto implementation panel a sham: AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Wednesday dubbed the formation of a poll manifesto implementation panel by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as a move to “mislead people”.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said when the state government has already claimed that it has fulfilled over 90 per cent of its 2017 poll promises, what is the reason for setting up this committee.

The Punjab CM had formed a six-member panel on the implementation of the 2017 poll manifesto.

While Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh heads this panel, MLAs Surinder Dawar, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Kushaldeep Dhillon and two others are its members.

The first meeting of this committee was held on Wednesday.

In a statement, AAP leader Harpal Cheema alleged that the Congress set up this panel only to “mislead” people by manipulating figures. Cheema said AAP too will constitute a committee to review every point of the 129-page of 2017 poll manifesto of the Congress. “The people will be made aware of the truth revealed in the review by going from door to door and street to street. The AAP will expose the Congress fraud of by going to the people,” he said.

The AAP leader asked the Congress government to tell how many homeless Dalits in Punjab have been given houses and plots of five marlas each. He said the Congress government should tell how many unemployed people have been given jobs. “The government should also tell how many youths are being given unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500. The Captain government should tell how many homeless families of backward classes are given free houses under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme,” he questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021