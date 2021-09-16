BJP workers from Chennai to perform special pooja in Varanasi on PM Modi's birthday
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17, Tamil Nadu BJP workers led by V Girinath are preparing to perform a special Pooja, for the well-being of PM in Varanasi.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17, Tamil Nadu BJP workers led by V Girinath are preparing to perform a special Pooja, for the well-being of PM in Varanasi. Keeping ahead of the preparations, MLC and Tamil Nadu BJP National Co Incharge, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy former, received 71 BJP workers at Secunderabad Railway Station from the Harbour area of Chennai on Wednesday.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Reddy said, "The workers are going to Varanasi from Chennai to perform a special pooja for well being of Narendra Modi Ji on the occasion of his birthday on September 17." Reddy conveyed his best wishes to them while appreciating their efforts for their prayers and Pooja for the well-being of PM Modi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Varanasi
- Tamil Nadu
- Pooja
- Chennai
- Narendra Modi
- Narendra Modi Ji
- Tamil Nadu BJP
- Reddy
ALSO READ
Chennai hospital successfully performs surgery on teen with Scoliosis
British Airways to resume Chennai-London flights from Thursday
Woman Affected by Brain Injury Flown Down from USA, Undergoing Treatment at HAMSA Rehabilitation Centre, Chennai
Andaman MP demands UT admn operate passenger vessels from Chennai & Kolkata to Port Blair
ISL: Chennaiyin FC rope in Hungarian midfielder Vladimir, complete foreign signings