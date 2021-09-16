Argentina draft budget puts 2022 GDP growth at 4%, inflation at 33%

Argentina's economy is predicted to grow 4% in 2022, while inflation is expected to hit 33%, according to a draft budget released just before midnight on Wednesday.

The draft, which must be approved by the country's Congress, comes the same day as Argentina's Peronist government was shaken by the resignation of several hard-left officials, signalling a rift within the ruling coalition after a bruising primary election loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)