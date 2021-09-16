Bulgaria's president appoints new interim govt ahead of Nov polls

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev re-appointed incumbent caretaker premier Stefan Yanev to lead an interim administration until a new government is formed, the official state gazette showed on Thursday. Radev has called for Bulgaria's third parliamentary election this year on Nov. 14 after inconclusive polls in April and July failed to produce a government in the European Union country.

He will present the new interim government later on Thursday.

