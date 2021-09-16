Tunisian president says border with Libya to reopen
Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Thursday ordered the border with Libya, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on Friday after meetings between health teams from the two countries, his office said on Twitter.
The decision to reopen the border follows a visit last week by Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh to Tunis after growing friction over the border and other issues.
