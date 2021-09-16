Left Menu

Romanian court to rule on govt censure motion Sept. 28

The junior USR-Plus ex-partner in Citu's cabinet withdrew its support this month amid wrangling over a regional infrastructure fund, and filed a no-confidence motion with backing from an ultra-nationalist opposition party. The fracture of the Liberal-led coalition, which includes ethnic Hungarian group UDMR, could endanger efforts to reduce the European Union state's large twin deficits, crucial to keeping its investment-grade rating.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:10 IST
Romania's Constitutional Court will rule this month on a censure motion aimed at toppling the centrist government of Prime Minister Florin Citu, court sources told state agency Agerpres on Thursday, allowing it time to assess the motion's validity. Citu's Liberal Party put off parliamentary no-confidence vote proceedings last week, challenging them on technical grounds and prolonging a deadlock that threatens an economic recovery and efforts to fight a resurgence of COVID-19.

The court will make its ruling on Sept. 28. The junior USR-Plus ex-partner in Citu's cabinet withdrew its support this month amid wrangling over a regional infrastructure fund, and filed a no-confidence motion with backing from an ultra-nationalist opposition party.

The fracture of the Liberal-led coalition, which includes ethnic Hungarian group UDMR, could endanger efforts to reduce the European Union state's large twin deficits, crucial to keeping its investment-grade rating. Credit rating firm S&P Global said on Tuesday the current political crisis was unlikely to derail Romania's fiscal consolidation plans unless it persists.

Analysts have said Citu had been trying to delay the no-confidence vote until after an internal party election on Sept. 25 which he is widely expected to win, against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban. According to legislation, regardless of the current motion, Citu must still bring a new cabinet line-up to parliament for approval by mid-October.

A relative newcomer to politics, Citu enjoys strong backing from President Klaus Iohannis. ($1 = 0.8425 euros)

