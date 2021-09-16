Left Menu

Will take legal advice on filing FIR against Rahul over remarks against RSS: MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said he was going to seek experts advise as to whether a criminal case should be registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the RSS.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:14 IST
Speaking to reporters here, Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the BJP government in the state, dubbed Rahul Gandhi as ''an opportunist Hindu''.

''He wears `topi' and `tika' as per his convenience. He goes on religious tourism and after that he talks like this,” the minister said.

“Until now I believed that he was childish. But when he spoke against the Sangh, I got hurt. It is difficult for him to understand the Sangh,” Mishra said.

“Some flaws linger when an organization and a person have foreign ancestry,” he said, in an apparent swipe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's Italian origins.

“So I am going to take opinion from legal experts to know whether an FIR can be filed against him,'' Mishra said.

He later also tweeted that Rahul Gandhi was an ''opportunist Hindu'' and he was going to take legal advice about whether an FIR should be lodged against the Congress leader.

