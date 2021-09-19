BJP, Cong replaced their CMs out of fear of Kejriwal model: AAP
The fear of the Arvind Kejriwal model prompted Congress and BJP to replace their chief ministers in some states, where Assembly elections are due early next year, an Aam Aadmi Party AAP functionary said here on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
The fear of the Arvind Kejriwal ''model'' prompted Congress and BJP to replace their chief ministers in some states, where Assembly elections are due early next year, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary said here on Sunday. The comments of Goa AAP convenor Rahul Mhambre came against the backdrop of the BJP replacing its chief minister Vijay Rupani in Gujarat last week and Congress appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of Punjab on Sunday after incumbent Amarinder Singh resigned a day before following a bitter power tussle. He said AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa, where Assembly polls are due in February next year, on September 20.
''BJP and Congress replaced their chief ministers in some states due to the fear of the Kejriwal model,'' Mhambre said.
Kejriwal had announced that the AAP will provide up to 300 units of free electricity if voted to power in Goa during his earlier visit. He had also assured 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply, Mhambre said. Mhambre said Kejriwal's pre-election promises had forced Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant to announce schemes promising free water supply for people and doorstep services ''which he blatantly copied from the Aam Aadmi Party''.
