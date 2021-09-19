Hope Amarinder Singh will continue working in Congress' interest: Gehlot

A day after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday implored him to think about the party's interests and not do anything that may cause damage to it.

He said he hoped that Singh will continue to work while keeping the Congress' interest at the forefront.

Gehlot's remarks came a day after Singh indicated that the dissension-riven party could see more tension.

Later, the chief minister took to Twitter to congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab.

Gehlot said Singh is a respected leader of the Congress and advised him to listen to his ''inner voice''.

''I hope that Capt. Amarinder Singh ji won't take any step that could cause damage to the Congress party. Capt. Sahib himself has said that the party made him CM and allowed him to continue as CM for nine-and-a-half years. He has worked to the best of his capacity and served the people of Punjab,'' the chief minister said in a statement posted on Twitter.

''I personally believe that the Congress president chooses the CM at the risk of inviting displeasure of several leaders who are in the race for chief ministership. However, when the same CM is changed, he/she is displeased and holds the decision wrong,'' he said.

The high command sometimes has to take decisions in the interest of the party based on feedback from MLAs and people, he added.

Gehlot said the time now is such that all Congressmen need to rise above themselves and think of the party and the country.

''I think that it should be a matter of concern for all the countrymen as to what direction the country is heading towards due to fascist forces. Therefore, the responsibility of all Congressmen increases at such times in the interest of the country,'' he said.

Declaring that he felt humiliated, Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping a months-long power tussle between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was recently made state party president much against the senior leader's wishes.

Over 50 Congress MLAs had written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking that Singh be replaced as chief minister.

In another tweet, Gehlot congratulated Channi after he was picked as the next chief minister of Punjab.

''Hearty congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi on being elected as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party. I am sure Channi will be able to bring good governance by taking everyone along,'' he said.

Channi will take oath as chief minister on Monday. He will be the first Dalit to hold the post in Punjab.

