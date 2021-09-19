Sukhbir Badal congratulates Charanjit Singh Channi, hopes he fulfils Congress promises in Punjab 'pending' for 4.5 yrs

Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi soon after he was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:55 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi soon after he was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Channi will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab at 11 am on Monday.

Badal hoped for Channi's constructive role in the state and wished that the Punjab Chief Minister-designate is able to fulfil those promises made by the Congress which lay 'pending' for 4.5 years. Badal tweeted, "I congratulate S Charanjit Singh Channi on elevation as CLP leader and CM designate. As president of Shiromani Akali Dal, a party with rich democratic traditions, I assure him of constructive role and wish he fulfils all Cong promises made to people of Punjab and pending for 4.5 yrs."

Addressing media after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Chief Minister-designate of Punjab said, "We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony will take place at 11 am tomorrow." Earlier today, Congress' in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and is set to take over as next chief minister.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Rawat. Channi, a Dalit leader, was Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

