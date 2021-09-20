Left Menu

Pune: Shiv Sena workers blacken face of man who allegedly put out defamatory posts against Maharashtra CM, others

Shiv Sena workers outside a Pune court on Sunday blackened the face of a man, who was earlier arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 04:48 IST
Pune: Shiv Sena workers blacken face of man who allegedly put out defamatory posts against Maharashtra CM, others
Visuals from outside Pune court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena workers outside a Pune court on Sunday blackened the face of a man, who was earlier arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The accused identified as Abhijeet Limaye, 35, was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by Pune cyber police on Saturday. He was produced before the court, which granted him bail.

As soon as he was released, some agitated Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the Pune court and blackened his face. Earlier in May, a case was registered with the Pune cyber police against a social media handle with name 'Lakoba Lokhande' for posting objectionable posts against Uddhav Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray and Pawar.

Recently, the police was able to establish his identity after which he was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021