Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

As news of U.S. flights back to Haiti spreads, migrants fret about where to go

Eddyson Langlais, 24, was huddled under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, alongside thousands of fellow Haitian migrants on Friday night, when he saw news on Facebook that felt like a gut punch: The United States was going to fly Haitians back to their homeland. He immediately called his parents in Port-au-Prince, who live in a small house with several other cousins in the Haitian capital. His father, a taxi driver who has been unable to work since his car broke down, and his mother, who sells bread in the street, did not mince their words.

Migrants flown out of Texas border city after thousands cross Rio Grande

U.S. authorities have moved 3,300 migrants in the last two days from a Texas border city where thousands of mostly Haitians had gathered under a bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, officials said on Sunday. Some of the migrants were seen arriving later in Haiti.

Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is convicted of murder in L.A

A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78 and frail, will likely die in prison as the jury also found him guilty of the special circumstances of lying in wait and killing a witness, which carry a mandatory life sentence. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham, who oversaw the trial, set a sentencing hearing for Oct. 18.

Beto plans Texas comeback in governor's race -Axios

Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke is preparing to run for governor of Texas in 2022, a move that would pit a high-profile Democratic challenger against the current Republican leader of the state, Axios https://www.axios.com/scoop-beto-plans-texas-comeback-governors-race-33a3ae1a-4c58-4e7a-9e44-26342d3128c9.html reported on Sunday. The former three-term congressman and 2020 presidential candidate from El Paso has been calling allies for advice and is expected to announce the news later this year, Axios said, citing political operatives.

Military aircraft crashes into Texas residential area

A military training aircraft crashed on Sunday in a residential neighborhood of Lake Worth, Texas, injuring at least two and damaging homes, authorities said. The aircraft's two pilots were hospitalized after ejecting from the plane, according to Ryan Arthur, chief of Lake Worth's fire department. Lake Worth is located in the Forth Worth metropolitan area in North Texas.

Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says

Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday. Health officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for a broad swath of the population, but urged Americans not to seek booster doses until they have FDA approval.

Police find body 'consistent with' Gabby Petito in Wyoming

Crews searching a national park in Wyoming for missing Gabby Petito found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman in a remote area on Sunday but have not yet made a formal identification, the FBI said. Petito was reported missing after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months long cross-country trip without her on Sept. 1. Laundrie, 23, has been named a "person of interest" in the case.

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6, trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat. About 100 to 200 protesters showed up, some carrying the flags of the right-wing group Three Percenters over their shoulders. It was far fewer than the 700 people organizers had expected and the thousands who brought mayhem to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Growing California wildfire spares group of giant sequoias

A group of landmark giant sequoias has so far been spared by a blaze sweeping through a California national park, authorities said on Sunday. The so-called KNP Complex fire, which was ignited by lightning earlier this month, reached the western edge of Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, home to a group of ancient sequoia trees dubbed the Four Guardsmen.

Senior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill

Senior Democrats said on Sunday that they will likely need to scale back President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending bill while passage of the linked bipartisan infrastructure bill may slip past a Sept. 27 deadline. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also may delay sending the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure after House passage to the White House for Biden's signature until the larger spending bill passes, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth told "Fox News Sunday" - a move aimed to ensure that moderate Democrats support the bill.

