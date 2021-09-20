Britain monitoring CO2 supplies 'minute by minute', says minister

To maintain domestic supplies of CO2 the British government is in constant contact with companies who produce the gas and is monitoring the situation "minute by minute", business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

Kwarteng told parliament he met Tony Will, chief executive of fertiliser manufacturer CF Industries, on Sunday to discuss the pressures the business is facing.

"We have explored quite thoroughly possible ways to secure vital supplies (of CO2)," he said.

