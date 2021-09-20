Left Menu

Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief

The BJP on Monday replaced its West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat in the state. Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha MP, has been made a national vice president of the party. In a statement, the party also announced the appointment of former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya as its vice president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:56 IST
Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday replaced its West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat in the state. Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha MP, has been made a national vice president of the party. In a statement, the party also announced the appointment of former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya as its vice president. Maurya is a Dalit leader and is expected to play a role in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, her native state.

The decision to bring in a new West Bengal president is being seen as part of the BJP's efforts to reinvigorate its organisation in the state amid desertions by a number of its leaders who have switched over to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021