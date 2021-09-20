Left Menu

Rahul congratulates Punjab for new beginning as state gets first Dalit CM

After Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the Punjab chief minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated the state for the new beginning.The former Congress chief earlier in the day attended the oath-taking ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.Gandhi, however, did not visit Congress veteran Amarinder Singhs residence in Chandigarh.

After Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the Punjab chief minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated the state for the new beginning.

The former Congress chief earlier in the day attended the oath-taking ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Gandhi, however, did not visit Congress veteran Amarinder Singh's residence in Chandigarh. Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday, citing ''humiliation'' by the Congress high command.

''Attended the oath-taking of Punjab's new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. We are committed to people's welfare even today and will continue to remain so in the coming times. I congratulate Punjab for this new beginning,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Congratulating Channi for the new responsibility, he earlier said, ''We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance''.

