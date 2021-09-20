BJP slams Rajasthan govt over Alwar mob lynching case

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia attacked the Congress government in the state on Monday over the Alwar lynching case in which a 19-year-old man was thrashed by a group of people after his motorcycle hit a woman.

The man died at a hospital on Sunday and his family held a demonstration near Badodamev police station Alwar district, demanding that those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.

''When the state government had introduced a law on mob lynching, the chief minister in his speech had advocated it. But there is a difference between the words and deeds of the Congress,'' Poonia told reporters in Rajsamand while commenting on the law and order situation in the state.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics in the state.

''The manner in which the Congress has been doing the politics of appeasement in Rajasthan, the Dalits in the state have been suffering the most,'' he said.

Poonia questioned the silence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also has the home portfolio, in the mob lynching incident.

''It is a challenge to maintain law and order in the Mewat region. The home minister of Rajasthan did not tweet or give a statement on the mob lynching incident even once,” he added PTI AG SNE

