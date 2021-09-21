SAD, AAP flay Channi, Cong leaders for chartered flight to Delhi

Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s claim of ''aam aadmi sarkar'', the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday questioned the use of a chartered flight to Delhi by him and his deputies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too slammed the Congress, saying the party could not ''give up its ''royal habits''.

Channi, his two deputies and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday flew to Delhi in a chartered flight to hold discussions over the new state Cabinet with the party’s central leadership, according to sources.

Slamming the Congress leaders, the SAD in a tweet said, ''After saying that they stand with the common man, INC leaders take private jets to travel just 250 kms from Chandigarh to Delhi. Are there no normal flights or cars that can be used?'' ''Or is this chest thumping aimed at propagation of Gandhi family's Delhi darbar culture,'' the party tweeted.

AAP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, too said, ''No one becomes a common man by saying it, only his deeds reveal the truth of his personality.'' Real faces of Channi, Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who were calling themselves poor common men a day before, have been exposed, said Cheema in an apparent reference to the Punjab CM's statement in which he mentioned about his humble origin.

The Congress could not give up its ''royal habits'', he further said in a statement here.

In Delhi, the Congress leaders were expected to meet AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and other party leaders for deliberations on cabinet expansion, said party sources.

Sidhu uploaded a photo of him in which he was seen with Channi and Deputy CM Randhawa beside a chartered plane.

''In line of duty !!,'' Sidhu tweeted.

