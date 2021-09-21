Left Menu

Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls from Assam.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:36 IST
Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Assam
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls from Assam. He was accompanied by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh among others who helped me get ahead with the procedure of filing the nomination and for giving me the opportunity to represent the party at Rajya Sabha. I hope that the public of Assam will give me their blessings and support. It is because of the people of Assam that I have got the chance to serve my nation," Sonowal said while talking to the media. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Sonowal as its candidate for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam.

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker. Bypolls will be held on October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021