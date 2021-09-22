Dalai Lama congratulates Canadian PM Trudeau over election victory

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama Wednesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his election victory and expressed gratitude for the ''warm welcome'' the country has extended to Tibetan refugees.

Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted. He, however, leads a strong minority government that won't be toppled by the opposition anytime soon. In a letter to Trudeau, the Dalai Lama wrote, ''I appreciate the leadership you have shown in the face of challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected so many people around the globe. I have also long admired Canada's policy of taking compassionate action to welcome vulnerable people from troubled parts of the world on humanitarian grounds.'' He said that as an honorary Canadian citizen himself, he felt proud of such generous and humanitarian gestures.

''It has been a privilege for me to have been able to visit Canada over the years. The friendship and affection that my Canadian brothers and sisters have shown me have touched me deeply. On this occasion, may I take the opportunity to express gratitude for the warm welcome Canada has shown Tibetan refugees since the time your late father was Prime Minister,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)