Left Menu

Maha cabinet gives nod for making changes in draft ordinance over OBC quota in local body polls

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal that seeks to make modifications in the ordinance to restore reservation to the Other Backward Classes OBCs in local bodies, after state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari raised a query about its validity.The cabinet gave its approval during its meeting, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office CMO said.The state government had earlier sent the draft ordinance to Koshyari for his approval.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:30 IST
Maha cabinet gives nod for making changes in draft ordinance over OBC quota in local body polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal that seeks to make modifications in the ordinance to restore reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies, after state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari raised a query about its validity.

The cabinet gave its approval during its meeting, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The state government had earlier sent the draft ordinance to Koshyari for his approval. However, he returned it to the administration on Wednesday with his query. The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in some local governing bodies in the state citing non-availability of empirical data to substantiate the reservation percentage. The apex court had observed that total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent. OBCs used to get up to 27 per cent reservation in electoral wards of municipal bodies and zilla parishads (district councils).

The Maharashtra government's decision to issue an ordinance offering electoral quota to the OBCs was found to be legally inadequate as the state law and judiciary department has advised it to seek permission from the Supreme Court as the matter is sub-judice. Following a query over this by the governor, the state cabinet cleared the proposal to rectify the order and draft a fresh ordinance.

In order to make necessary changes in the draft ordinance, the cabinet also cleared the proposal of allotting up to 27 per cent reservation in the local body polls to the OBC community. According to this proposal, the reservation would not cross the 50 per cent limit. Similar decision would be taken by the rural development department as well to allot reservation for OBCs in village governing body and Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls.

Last week, the state government had announced that it would bring an ordinance to grant OBC quota in upcoming by-elections to a set of local governing bodies without crossing the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on reservation.

A couple of days before that, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced that by-elections to six ZPs and panchayat samitis under them for seats which have fallen vacant after the Supreme Court's OBC quota ruling will be held on October 5.

By-elections will be held for 85 wards in ZPs and 144 seats in panchayat samitis falling under their (ZP's) jurisdiction. The bypoll-bound ZPs are of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur and Palghar and panchayat samitis coming under their jurisdiction.

In the first week of September, an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unanimously decided that local body polls be postponed till the state backward class commission compiles empirical data giving a clear picture on political backwardness of OBCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021