When world grappled with Covid, parts of UP in NCR got huge investments: Adityanath

When the whole world was grappling with COVID-19, parts of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, attracted huge investments, showing the state government's commitment for development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Talking about the transformation under his rule, he said those who earlier went to Delhi for medical treatment were seen rushing to hospitals in the NCR areas of Uttar Pradesh for assistance during the pandemic.

''Earlier, investors would run away from here and move to China and Vietnam. I am happy to inform you that the country's first (mobile phone) display unit has been set up in the NCR and during the pandemic,'' Adityanath said at an event hosted by Dainik Jagran in Greater Noida on ''UP-NCR: Hopes and Challenges''.

''Asia's largest airport is also coming up in Jewar here. Work has been expedited for the Film City too. Similarly, investments have come in the region in other sectors also,'' he said, crediting the improved law-and-order situation for the transformation.

The BJP leader came down hard on former chief ministers of rival political parties for having ''jinxed'' parts of the NCR, including Noida and Greater Noida, by avoiding in-person visits.

Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar -- are part of the NCR, a region that also contains parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and entire Delhi.

Adityanath said before 2017, the state did not have good public transport but now, it has metro trains in four cities, while efforts are on to launch metro services in Kanpur and Agra also by the year-end.

Earlier, the poor condition of roads in Uttar Pradesh was a running joke among people from other states, but the situation has changed with new expressways coming up in the state, he said.

The chief minister later visited Dadri where he unveiled a 15-foot-tall statue of King Mihir Bhoj, the ninth-century ruler, and also inaugurated three science laboratories in a college, a computer laboratory each in 14 schools and a community centre.

Speaking at a public programme after unveiling the statue, he said, ''No foreign ruler was able to intrude India during the rule of King Mihir Bhoj. They were so frightened of him that no foreigner dared attack India even 150 years after his rule until Mehmood Ghaznavi invaded and plundered India.

''A community that forgets its past and traditions is unable to protect its geography also and something like this has happened with us as well.'' However, a controversy erupted with sections of the Gurjars and Rajputs in Dadri staking claim over the legacy of Mihir Bhoj.

A video surfaced that purportedly showed a local community leader tampering with the plaque of the foundation stone of the state and changing the prefix to the name of Mihir Bhoj.

Upset with the incident, several people raised slogans against Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar. Later, Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: ''Great icons should not be confined within castes and communities. Their sacrifices are not for any person or family alone but for the whole nation.

''Maa Panna Dai had taken Maharana to a safe place by sacrificing the life of her son. Not only the Gurjar community but the entire India should feel proud of her great sacrifice.'' PTI KIS VN AAR RC

