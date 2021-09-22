Sidhu calling the shots insult of Punjab people: Chugh

BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday accused the Congress of insulting people through an ''arrangement'' under which its Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be ''calling the shots'', with the state cabinet playing ''second fiddle'' to him.

The BJP leader said this referring to the change in guard in the state after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister, leading to Charanjit Singh Channi’s elevation to the post.

''The way Sidhu has been overbearingly guiding and accompanying the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers is a clear indication of the AICC that Sidhu would be calling the shots in Punjab and the rest of the cabinet would play second fiddle to him,'' the BJP national general secretary said in a statement here. Chugh said he was surprised at the manner in which the chief minister and the two deputy chief ministers were being made to play a ''subservient'' role under his ''overbearing presence''.

He asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they had to make the chief minister and his deputies ''tools'' in the hands of Sidhu, then why did the AICC high command not appoint Sidhu as the CM.

The Congress has heaped insult on the people of Punjab by ''making this kind of arrangement'' to run the government, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)