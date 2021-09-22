Left Menu

FIR registered against BJP's Pravin Darekar for using objectionable language against NCP

An FIR was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar at Sinhgad Police Station here on Wednesday for allegedly using objectionable language against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a woman, police said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:03 IST
FIR registered against BJP's Pravin Darekar for using objectionable language against NCP
BJP leader Pravin Darekar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar at Sinhgad Police Station here on Wednesday for allegedly using objectionable language against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a woman, police said. NCP's State Women Wing president Rupali Chakankar filed the complaint against the leader, in which she alleged that Darekar had made objectionable remarks against the Nationalist Congress Party and a woman in his address on September 13 at an event organised at Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

Darekar made the remarks at a gathering of the Ramoshi community was organised in Shirur taluka of Pune district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Umaji Naik. He had said, "Nationalist Congress Party is a party with painted cheeks. This party does not have time to look at the poor. It is the party of the rich, bankers and industrialists." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021