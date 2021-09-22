Left Menu

Somaiya says he will visit Kolhapur next week

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said he would visit Kolhapur next week.The former MP who had leveled allegations against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif with regard to a sugar mill was stopped from visiting the western Maharashtra district earlier this week.Somaiya announced that he would go to Kolhapur by train on September 28 to visit the Goddess Ambabai temple there. Somaiya had alleged that Mushrif diverted funds into the sugar mill through shell companies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:47 IST
Somaiya says he will visit Kolhapur next week
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said he would visit Kolhapur next week.

The former MP who had leveled allegations against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif with regard to a sugar mill was stopped from visiting the western Maharashtra district earlier this week.

Somaiya announced that he would go to Kolhapur by train on September 28 `to visit the Goddess Ambabai temple' there. But the itinerary released by his office stated that he also intended to visit the Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Mill in Kagal tehsil of the district. Somaiya had alleged that Mushrif diverted funds into the sugar mill through shell companies. The NCP leader has denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021