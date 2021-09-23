Left Menu

Moily okay with Prashant Kishor's entry into Congress

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily on Thursday welcomed the possible entry of election strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress saying that he was okay even if he takes an important position.Prashant Kishor, an election strategist with 99 per cent success rate, has volunteered himself to cooperate with us.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:07 IST
Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily on Thursday welcomed the possible entry of election strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress saying that he was okay even if he takes an important position.

''Prashant Kishor, an election strategist with 99 per cent success rate, has volunteered himself to cooperate with us. The process (of Kishor's entry) is on,'' Moily told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He dubbed the entry of Kishor and other internal reforms in the party as the resurgence of the Congress.

To a question whether he will be okay if he takes up a major role in the party, Moily said, ''I am perfectly alright. I am constantly in touch with him.'' Regarding the sudden change of guard in Punjab, Moily said the party handled the situation very well.

He also hailed Captain Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as Chief Minister of Punjab paving way for Charanjit Singh Channi to take the reins of the state.

