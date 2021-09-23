Left Menu

Four Tunisian parties say president has lost his legitimacy

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Tunisia

Four Tunisian parties said on Thursday that President Kais Saied has lost his legitimacy and called for an end to what they called a "coup", after the president said he was taking control of legislative and executive powers.

Saied declared on Wednesday he would rule by decree and ignore parts of the constitution as he prepared to change the political system. Attayr, Al Jouhmouri, Akef and Ettakatol parties said in a joint statement that Saied's move enshrined an absolute power monopoly.

