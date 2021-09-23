Left Menu

J-K BJP demands probe into policeman's death in Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:51 IST
J-K BJP demands probe into policeman's death in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the death of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The policeman, Ajay Dhar, died on Wednesday after being shot at by his colleague in a case of “mistaken identity”, officials had said.

Dhar, a follower in the police department and posted in Handwara, was shot at by a sentry guarding a temple around 2 am after he failed to stop when asked, they had said.

The BJP termed the incident as a ''cold-blooded murder'' and accused police of a cover-up.

The mortal remains of the policeman were brought to his Jagti camp residence here and consigned to flames on Thursday Vice president of J-K BJP Ajay Bharti said the incident will have repercussions on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley if a probe is not ordered into the matter.

''It is a cover-up by the police. The lies (by the police) are getting exposed,” he alleged.

“He (Dhar) was posted in police lines. Why was he suddenly shifted from there? If his duty ended at 10 pm, why was he called at 2 am? Where are his phone, I-card and other things,'' Bharti said.

''We request the prime minister and the home minister to intervene in the matter,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021