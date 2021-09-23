The Trinamool Congress which stormed into power in West Bengal earlier this year, expects a “big leader from BJP” to join it in the next few days and claims that there are more waiting in the queue.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim on Thursday said a ''big leader from BJP'' is set to join TMC in a few days and claimed that the saffron party will disintegrate in the state. This announcement comes on the heels of former Babool Supriyo, a former Union Minister joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party and months within BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy coming back to the TMC-fold, complaining of being stifled in BJP.

Separately, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Samserganj in Murshidabad on Thursday also claimed that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up before the TMC office. Banerjee said ''we have (till now) kept the doors closed. If the doors are opened, the BJP will surely collapse.'' Hakim, who is on the campaign trail for TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the September 30 Bhabanipur by-poll, however said the party is not inducting BJP leaders indiscriminately into its fold.

Trinamool Congress is checking antecedents, track record and image of each BJP leader who has made overtures to TMC and is taking a call based on the applicant’s appeal after due deliberation, Hakim, a senior minister in Banerjee's cabinet, said.

The state has witnessed several switch overs to TMC from BJP since elections to the state assembly in April this year swept TMC to a record win.

''The process of returning has only started,'' was Hakim's cryptic reply when asked by reporters whether there would be more cross-overs to TMC.

''Wait for a few more days. A big time BJP leader is all set to join our party ... BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal,'' he said, refusing to elaborate further.

Reacting to Hakim's comments, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said TMC should consider whether it was acting in an ethical manner “before trying to poach BJP leaders.” ''Those not interested in power and position, but love BJP will not leave,'' he added.

Newly appointed BJP state president Sukanta Majumder appealed to disgruntled party leaders to discuss their grievances with their seniors and assured that their issues would be addressed.

''Don't take any decision which will weaken the fight for people's democratic rights in Bengal,'' he appealed.

Besides Babul Supriyo and Mukul Roy three BJP MLAs have also joined TMC since the announcement of election results in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)