AAP demands 15-day Punjab assembly session

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Thursday demanded the Congress government to convene the assembly session to discuss various public issues of the state.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema said a 15-day session should be convened for decisive discussions on all pending and public interest issues of the state.

In a statement here on Thursday, Cheema said on September 3, there was a special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

''In a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held before the commencement of the special session on that day, Speaker Rana KP Singh had assured that the session would be reconvened in 15-20 days in which all pending issues would be discussed.

Now, even September 23 has passed; therefore, a 15-day session should be called immediately,'' he asserted.

''Industries are going out, crops are being ruined by counterfeit medicines and there is a shortage of fertilizers with other issues,'' he alleged.

''A session of the Punjab Assembly must be convened for a joint discussion to resolve these issues,'' he said, adding that two days should be dedicated for permanent solution of ''black farm laws'' and agricultural crisis.

Cheema further demanded that the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) reached during the previous Badal government with private power companies must be scrapped during this session.

