I have risen from grassroots: MoS Rao Inderjit at Jhajjar event

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday held a show of strength organizing a mega event in Jhajjar, where he said leaders are of two kinds—one who rise from grassroots and other who are parachuted—and he said he fell in the first category.

Singh, who is MP from Gurugram, was addressing a state-level Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh at Patoda village in Jhajjar, the well-attended public event which he had organized outside his strong base Ahirwal.

The event was organized on the martyrdom day of Rao Tularam. Singh is a descendant of Tularam, the revered king of the erstwhile Ahirwal region.

At the event, Singh favoured that the government should talk to farmers protesting against farm laws to resolve the issue.

In attendance at the event included State BJP chief O P Dhankar, Haryana Minister Banwari Lal, Lok Sabha MPs Dharambir Singh, Ramesh Kaushik and Arvind Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP D P Vats.

Singh, who had switched over to the BJP from Congress over seven years back, while addressing the gathering, said he has been in politics for 40 years and the fact why he has been repeatedly elected was ''because we raise people's voice”.

Without taking any names, Singh said, ''how are leaders elected? Either you are parachuted or come up from grassroots level when people are behind you”.

''I am proud that I have risen from the grassroot. If someone tells me, why you did not come from the top (parachute), I tell them that I cannot breach trust of my people,'' said Singh, who is Minister of State (independent charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Singh made a reference to expanding support base outside Ahirwal region, and pointed to 2019 Haryana assembly poll results in this regard, where BJP, which was projected to win 75 plus seats, ended up far below expectations.

He asked his supporters at the event, ''I want to ask you that will we fight only till Ahirwal (referring to his strong base) or someday will we take it to Panipat (expand support base in other parts of the state)''.

Without naming anyone and in an obvious reference to the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, Singh said, “what we thought it did not turn like that (results were not as expected), those who were saying we will do but they could not do it (those who were confidently saying party will put up stupendous show)… ''Will we now start from Ahirwal or not to make our contribution (in other parts)?,'' he asked his supporters.

With the Ahirwal belt (Rewari-Gurugram-Mahendergarh..and parts of Rajasthan) known for its contribution to the defence forces, Singh raised the demand of a separate Ahir Regiment.

As farmers continue with their agitating against the central farm laws, Singh favoured that the government should hold talks to resolve the issue.

''While we will make efforts for an Ahir regiment, we will also say talks should be held with farmers,'' he said.

