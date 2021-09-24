Left Menu

Islamist outfit PFI could be behind attack on Assam Police during eviction drive: BJP

The BJP on Friday alleged that third party political and apolitical forces including Islamist outfit Popular Front of India PFI could be behind instigating protesters to attack Assam Police personnel during an eviction drive in Darrang district.Two persons were killed and 20 others injured in clashes between police and alleged encroachers during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti and other villages under Sipajhar revenue circle on Thursday.

Islamist outfit PFI could be behind attack on Assam Police during eviction drive: BJP
The BJP on Friday alleged that ''third-party political and apolitical forces'' including Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) could be behind instigating protesters to attack Assam Police personnel during an eviction drive in Darrang district.

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured in clashes between police and alleged encroachers during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti and other villages under the Sipajhar revenue circle on Thursday. ''At Gorukhuti, we have observed a pattern similar to the PFI's way of functioning. The outfit aims to only create unrest,'' local BJP MP Dilip Saikia told reporters.

The Islamist organization has been banned in several states and the Centre is also in the process of making it a proscribed outfit.

He said that other ''political and apolitical organizations'' could also be behind the incident and the facts will gradually be unraveled during the investigation.

BJP state chief Bhabesh Kalita claimed that there was a ''pre-planned move'' to gather people from outside and attack the police.

''Doubtful citizens are being evicted and the BJP is fully behind the state government's drive,'' he added.

