Congress stages 'Tanga' protest against price rise

The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Friday staged a 'Tanga' protest against the rising fuel prices.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah accompanied by the Congress state chief D K Shivakumar and party MLAs led the march riding on a horse-drawn vehicle from the Congress office to the Vidhana Soudha on the last day of the Karnataka Assembly.

A large number of Congress workers too joined the protest raising slogans and holding placards, banners, and posters.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the entire country is suffering due to the exorbitant rise in petrol and diesel prices, which is resulting in cascading effect on prices of other commodities.

''People are unable to construct houses due to the rise in cement and steel prices. There was no help from the government even after the COVID induced hardships,'' he said.

He said Congress was only lending its voice to the sufferings of all sections of people.

He further said the party would stage demonstrations in all the Panchayats and municipal wards throughout October starting from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah said prices have sky-rocketed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of the country.

According to him, the tax on diesel was only Rs 3.35 in 2014 when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, which has increased to Rs 31.84.

