Left Menu

Congress stages 'Tanga' protest against price rise

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:50 IST
Congress stages 'Tanga' protest against price rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Friday staged a 'Tanga' protest against the rising fuel prices.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah accompanied by the Congress state chief D K Shivakumar and party MLAs led the march riding on a horse-drawn vehicle from the Congress office to the Vidhana Soudha on the last day of the Karnataka Assembly.

A large number of Congress workers too joined the protest raising slogans and holding placards, banners, and posters.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the entire country is suffering due to the exorbitant rise in petrol and diesel prices, which is resulting in cascading effect on prices of other commodities.

''People are unable to construct houses due to the rise in cement and steel prices. There was no help from the government even after the COVID induced hardships,'' he said.

He said Congress was only lending its voice to the sufferings of all sections of people.

He further said the party would stage demonstrations in all the Panchayats and municipal wards throughout October starting from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah said prices have sky-rocketed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of the country.

According to him, the tax on diesel was only Rs 3.35 in 2014 when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, which has increased to Rs 31.84.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021