Left Menu

SC leaders meet Rahul, thank him for Channi's appointment as Punjab CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:05 IST
SC leaders meet Rahul, thank him for Channi's appointment as Punjab CM
  • Country:
  • India

A group of politicians hailing from the Scheduled Caste community met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday and thanked him for the elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit, as the chief minister of Punjab.

Channi is the first from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community to hold the post in the state.

He succeeded Amarinder Singh who quit after alleging that he was humiliated by his party.

Gandhi shared pictures of the meeting on Facebook and said, ''Had an interesting discussion with leaders from the Dalit community this morning.'' ''Come rain or shine, we will stay true to our resolve for equal opportunities for all sections of the society. Jai Hind,'' he said.

The Congress has claimed that the decision to appoint a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab is historic and seeks to gain support of the community in the assembly elections slated for early next year.

An estimated 30 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from the SC community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021